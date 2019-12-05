

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) announced the appointment of Natalie Kershaw as its new Group Chief Financial Officer. Kershaw will take up her role as well as join the Board, with effect from March 1, 2020.



Kershaw's appointment follows Elaine Whelan's decision to retire from her roles with the Group, as announced on May 24, 2019. Kershaw is currently the Group's Chief Accounting Officer and has been with the Group since December 2009 and has worked in offices in both London and Bermuda.



