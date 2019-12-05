

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) said that it expects net trading revenue for the first-half of fiscal year 2020 to be around 250 million pounds, compared to 251 million pounds in the same period of the prior year. The prior year period benefitted from two months of trading prior to the ESMA product intervention measures coming into effect.



Revenue in the Group's core markets is expected to be around 210 million pounds, 6% lower than in the same period of the prior year.



The reduction in revenue in markets was due to the prior year period including two months of trading prior to the implementation of the ESMA measures, and the lower level of trading by ESMA region Professional clients.



The company plans to publish its first-half of fiscal year 2020 financial results on 21 January 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX