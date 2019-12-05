

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone retail sales declined for the second straight month in October, data from Eurostat showed Thursday.



Retail sales decreased 0.6 percent month-on-month in October, bigger than the 0.2 percent fall in September and the expected drop of 0.5 percent.



This was the second consecutive decrease in sales.



Sales of food, drinks and tobacco rebounded 0.3 percent, while non-food product sales declined 1.1 percent in October.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth eased to a five-month low of 1.4 percent in October from 2.7 percent a month ago. Economists had forecast a faster growth of 2.2 percent.



