

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - METRO AG said, the company and a retail real estate consortium consisting of the SCP Group S.à.r.l. and x+bricks have signed a Memorandum of Understanding relating to the sale of the Real hypermarket business. The current status of negotiations implies net cash proceeds to METRO AG of about 0.5 billion euros. The companies plan to conclude the negotiations by 31 January 2020 with the signing of the deal.



METRO AG stated that the negotiations between the company and redos on the sale of Real have been terminated.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX