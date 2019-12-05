

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices held steady on Thursday as traders weighed conflicting signals from Washington and Beijing on the trade front.



Spot gold was virtually unchanged at $1,474.06 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down around 0.1 percent at $1,479.05 per ounce.



Global stock markets rebounded after reports suggested that a phase-one trade U.S.-China trade deal was still in the works and a partial resolution would be completed before another set of China tariffs kick in on Dec. 15.



Just the day before, Trump said an agreement might have to wait until after the U.S. presidential election in November 2020.



U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in an interview that planned tariffs on Chinese imports would be imposed on December 15 as scheduled unless there is substantive progress in talks.



Meanwhile, after a pair of weak economic reports underlined growing fears for U.S. economic outlook, investors now await the closely-watched U.S. non-farm payrolls report due Friday to see how well the world's largest economy is holding up amid a global slowdown.



