

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial production fell for the first time in seven months in October, figures from the statistical office INE showed on Thursday.



Industrial production dropped a calendar and seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent year-on-year in October, after a 0.6 percent rise in September. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent fall.



Energy production declined 4.4 percent annually in October and outputs of intermediate goods and consumer goods fell by 2.0 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, capital goods output rose 0.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 0.4 percent in October, following a 0.8 percent decline in the prior month. Output decreased for a second straight month. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent fall.



