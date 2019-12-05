

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) announced new leadership in oncology R&D, combining the Lilly Research Laboratories oncology organization and Loxo Oncology, which was acquired by Lilly in early 2019.



The company noted that the new organization, named Loxo Oncology at Lilly, will be led jointly by Josh Bilenker, Jacob Van Naarden, and Nisha Nanda, and will report into Daniel Skovronsky, Lilly's chief scientific officer and president of Lilly Research Laboratories.



Lilly also announced that David Hyman will join the leadership team as chief medical officer of the new organization, beginning in January 2020. Hyman currently serves as chief of the Early Drug Development Service at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.



The company noted that the new organization will also pursue acquisition and in-licensing opportunities. Development of several early clinical-stage programs will be wound down and terminated.



