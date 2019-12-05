Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 05.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 872811 ISIN: US8865471085 Ticker-Symbol: TIF 
Tradegate
05.12.19
12:31 Uhr
121,28 Euro
+0,64
+0,53 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TIFFANY & CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TIFFANY & CO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
120,00
120,68
13:19
119,84
120,72
13:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TIFFANY
TIFFANY & CO Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TIFFANY & CO121,28+0,53 %