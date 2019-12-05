

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Two civilian defense department employees were killed and a third one injured as a U.S. sailor opened fire at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii on Wednesday.



The gunman committed suicide by shooting himself, Rear Adm. Robert Chadwick said in a news conference.



The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, where navy and air force personnel are based, was locked down after the incident.



The facility was reopened three hours later, CNN reported quoting Lydia Robertson, a US Navy spokesperson.



Chadwick said the sailor started the attack near Shipyard Drydock 2, a maintenance area for nuclear submarines, at about 2:30 pm local time.



'I can confirm that there were three shooting victims. We have confirmed that two are deceased, one is in stable condition in a local hospital,' Chadwick told reporters.



The Navy officer added that the sailor was an active duty serviceman assigned to the USS Columbia, a combat submarine that was reportedly docked for maintenance at the base.



The identities of the victims or the killer were not revealed.



The incident is being probed by security officials at the joint base and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.



'White House has reached out to offer assistance from federal agencies, and the state is standing by to assist where necessary,' Hawaii governor David Ige tweeted.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX