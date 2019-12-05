"We are ultimately focused on one thing, and one thing only: It's cyber protection."By Helmuth Fuchs Serguei Beloussov, CEO Acronis, talks in the interview about the reason to move to Switzerland and the future expansions he plans "We wanted to find a globally accepted location from which we can do business with any country and which allows us to optimize our corporate structure. Switzerland is very transparent, very stable, very safe, very secure. There is a good airport...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...