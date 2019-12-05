

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) said, for fiscal 2020, the company estimates adjusted earnings per share in a range of $6.05-6.30. Projected 2020 global sales are $4.5 billion to $5.0 billion; an underlying growth 10-12 percent. Projected 2020 TAVR sales are $2.9 billion to $3.2 billion; an underlying growth 12-15 percent.



Michael Mussallem, CEO, said: 'In 2020, we are projecting another year of double-digit top-line and bottom-line growth while we continue to aggressively pursue breakthrough therapies for millions of patients suffering from structural heart diseases.'



Also, Edwards Lifesciences reaffirmed its October 2019 financial guidance.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX