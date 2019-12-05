Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 05.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 936853 ISIN: US28176E1082 Ticker-Symbol: EWL 
Tradegate
05.12.19
15:59 Uhr
214,45 Euro
-7,80
-3,51 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
214,80
215,85
16:01
214,60
216,05
16:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION214,45-3,51 %