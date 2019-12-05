Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 05.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 862485 ISIN: US0326541051 Ticker-Symbol: ANL 
Tradegate
04.12.19
20:18 Uhr
102,52 Euro
+3,01
+3,02 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ANALOG DEVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANALOG DEVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
102,68
103,60
14:49
102,56
103,48
14:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ANALOG DEVICES
ANALOG DEVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANALOG DEVICES INC102,52+3,02 %
XILINX INC81,12-0,34 %