Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 05.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C6TV ISIN: US9100471096 Ticker-Symbol: UAL1 
Stuttgart
05.12.19
15:38 Uhr
79,41 Euro
-0,79
-0,98 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Transportation
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
79,37
79,69
16:05
79,35
79,70
16:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
UNITED AIRLINES
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC79,41-0,98 %