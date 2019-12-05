

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) said Thursday that its Chairman, Jane Garvey, will retire from the Board in May 2020 after more than a decade of service, including serving as Chairman since May 2018. Garvey agreed to remain in her role for a year beyond the Board's mandatory retirement age.



The company said that its Chief Executive Officer Oscar Munoz will become Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors in May 2020.



Scott Kirby, President, will succeed Munoz as Chief Executive Officer of the company, United Airlines said in a statement.



The company also announced that Ted Philip will become Lead Independent Director following the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Philip joined the Board in July 2016 and chairs the Nominating/Governance Committee. He also currently serves on the Board of Directors of Hasbro, Inc. and BRP Inc.



