

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Thursday, U.S. trade data for October and weekly jobless claims for the week ended November 30 have been released. After these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback changed little against the pound, it ticked up against the rest of major counterparts.



The greenback was trading at 1.1092 against the euro, 108.89 against the yen, 0.9890 against the franc and 1.3139 against the pound around 8:32 am ET.



