

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office confirmed Thursday that it is investigating suspicions of bribery in the conduct of business by the Glencore group of companies, its officials, employees, agents and associated persons.



The company said it will co-operate with the SFO investigation.



