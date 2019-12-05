Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 05.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C9CM ISIN: US37045V1008 Ticker-Symbol: 8GM 
Tradegate
05.12.19
14:32 Uhr
32,235 Euro
-0,090
-0,28 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,830
31,890
17:27
31,810
31,910
17:27
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GENERAL MOTORS
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY32,235-0,28 %
LG CHEM LTD--