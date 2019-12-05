Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 05.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MS7Y ISIN: US55616P1049 Ticker-Symbol: FDO 
Tradegate
05.12.19
17:19 Uhr
13,644 Euro
+0,254
+1,90 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MACYS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MACYS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,476
13,538
17:29
13,460
13,588
17:29
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MACYS
MACYS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MACYS INC13,644+1,90 %
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY85,33-1,26 %