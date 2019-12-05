

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's has launched an online merchandise shop named 'Golden Arches Unlimited' for its fans in the U.S.



The web shop, opened in time for the holiday season, features McDonald's-branded merchandise including apparel and accessories.



The online store has a rotating seasonal selection, starting with the fast-food giant's winter collection that includes a winter beanie, festive ornaments and holiday sweater.



McDonald's has partnered with multiple fashion brands and retailers since the 1980s. The company launched its own limited-time-only line of merchandise through the McDelivery Collection in 2017.



The launch of the online store means McDonald's fans will now have direct access to the company's branded items.



'We're excited to help customers wear their brand love on their sleeves with the unveiling of Golden Arches Unlimited as we continue to inspire feel good moments with McDonald's,' said Colin Mitchell, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing at McDonald's Corp.



The online shop features more than 20 items, ranging from casual apparel to festive accessories.



The items include a Big Mac Sandwich Bag, Golden Arches Stainless Steel Tumbler, Happy Meal T-Shirt, World Famous Fries Lounge Set, McDonald's Holiday Sweater, Sesame Seed Ornament, socks, umbrella, popsockets and zip hoodie, a McFlurry Dessert Journal, and Golden Arches themed apparel.



According to the Golden Arches Unlimited website, the Big Mac Journal, McFlurry Journal, World Farmous Fries Journal, and McDonald's Winter Beanie are already sold out.



However, McDonald's said it will stock and add new merchandise regularly.



Among others in the industry, Dunkin' Brands Group announced in November the launch of an online shop offering a selection of holiday gifts.



The items available at the store ranged from apparel such as a holiday sweater, one-piece pajamas and joggers to accessories like scrunchies, a fanny pack and an electric guitar.



Restaurant operator White Castle too announced the launch of an online store, HouseofCrave.com, in November.



Some items available at the House of Crave include men's, women's and children's apparel, coolers, golf balls, electronic accessories like car chargers and gift cards.



