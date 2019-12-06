Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 06.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PFUS ISIN: US4510553054 Ticker-Symbol: IKIA 
Tradegate
04.12.19
10:32 Uhr
1,030 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ICONIX BRAND GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ICONIX BRAND GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,900
0,945
05.12.
0,995
1,030
05.12.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ICONIX BRAND
ICONIX BRAND GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ICONIX BRAND GROUP INC1,0300,00 %