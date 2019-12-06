

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BP (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) and Lightsource BP have reached an agreement, under which BP will acquire newly-issued equity in Lightsource BP to create a 50:50 joint venture structure. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Lightsource BP is an independent leader in the development, funding and long-term management of utility-scale solar PV projects. In December 2017, BP acquired 43% of Lightsource.



Dev Sanyal, CEO of Alternative Energy, BP said: 'BP is committed to helping meet the world's rapidly growing demand for low carbon energy. Solar, which is predicted to increase by a factor of 10 by 2040, plays a key role in this energy transition. That is why we want to invest more in Lightsource BP.'



