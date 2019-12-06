

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index fell to the lowest level in nearly ten years in October, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, came in at 91.8 in October, down from 91.9 in September.



The latest index was the lowest since November 2009, when it was 90.5.



The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity decreased to 94.8 in October from 100.4 in the preceding month.



Meanwhile, the lagging index rose to 104.4 in October from 104.2 in the prior month.



