

JENA (dpa-AFX) - Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF.PK) Friday said it expects to be able to grow faster than the underlying markets again in fiscal year 2020. The EBIT margin would be in a range from 17 to 19 percent.



Ludwin Monz, President and CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec, said, 'In the medium term, we want to secure the level of earnings we have already achieved and generate an EBIT margin that is sustainably above 18 percent.'



The company's outlook follows significant increase in sales and earnings in fiscal year 2019 with growth in all strategic business units and regions.



The EBIT margin in 2019 was 18.1 percent, higher than prior year's 15.4 percent.



Full-year revenue in the EMEA region increased 10.3 percent. The core markets Germany, France and the UK achieved good revenue growth. Revenue in the Americas region grew 8.9 percent and the growth was 20.8 percent in the APAC region.



