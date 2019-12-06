

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's industrial output data for October. Economists forecast production to rise 0.1 percent on month, in contrast to a 0.6 percent fall in September.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro retreated against the greenback and the pound, it held steady against the yen. Against the franc, it rose.



The euro was worth 0.8436 against the pound, 120.69 against the yen, 1.0972 against the franc and 1.1104 against the greenback at 1:55 am ET.



