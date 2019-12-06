

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY, DRREDDY) announced Friday the launch of Deferasirox Film-Coated Tablets, 90 mg and 360 mg. It is a therapeutically equivalent generic version of Jadenu (deferasirox) Film-Coated Tablets, 90 mg, 180 mg, and 360 mg, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



The Jadenu brand had U.S. sales of approximately $470 million for the most recent twelve months ended in September 2019.



The company also announced the launch of Deferasirox Tablets for Oral Suspension, a therapeutically equivalent generic version of Exjade (deferasirox) Tablets for Oral Suspension, approved by the FDA.



The Exjade brand had U.S. sales of approximately $113 million in a year ended September 2019.



Dr. Reddy's Deferasirox Tablets for Oral Suspension, are available in 125 mg, 250 mg, and 500 mg dosage strengths in bottle count sizes of 30.



