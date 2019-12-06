

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ei Group plc (EIG.L), an owner and operator of pubs in the UK, on Friday noted the Competition and Markets Authority or CMA's announcement that the proposed acquisition of EIG by Stonegate Pub Co. does not raise UK-wide competition concerns.



The acquisition will be cleared if local concerns are overcome.



The company said the parties, as invited by the CMA, will put proposals to address the concerns that it has raised.



The companies are confident that these proposals will enable the transaction to be approved by the CMA without a Phase 2 referral.



The companies continue to expect the transaction will complete in the first quarter of 2020.



