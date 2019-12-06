

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) has agreed to sell the UK assets in the portfolio to various buyers for proceeds of approximately 194 million pounds. The company said it is also exploring the potential sale of the European assets in its projects portfolio.



Phil White, Managing Partner and Head of Infrastructure, 3i Investments plc, said: 'Holding these assets at the sales price achieved would be dilutive to the company's returns and although the UK Projects provide good income, strong growth in income from our economic infrastructure portfolio underpins confidence that we will continue to deliver our progressive dividend objective.'



