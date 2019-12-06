

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's producer prices rose for the first time in four months in November, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



The total producer price index edged up 0.1 percent year-on-year in November, after a 0.5 percent increase in October.



The increase was the first since July, when prices rose 0.3 percent.



Prices for domestic markets rose 0.3 percent annually in November and foreign markets remained unchanged.



On a monthly basis, producer prices edged down 0.1 percent in November, after a 0.3 percent increase in the prior month.



