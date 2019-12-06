

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's industrial production fell in October after rising in the preceding month, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.



Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent month-on-month in October, after a 1.9 percent rise in September. In August, output decreased 1.4 percent.



The biggest decline in production was in furniture and other industry, which decreased by 9.3 percent in October, followed by mechanical engineering production that fell by 6.0 percent.



In the three months ended October, industrial production edged up 0.1 percent from the preceding three months.



Industrial turnover declined 1.5 percent monthly in October and rose 0.5 percent in the October quarter.



