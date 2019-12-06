

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech retail sales growth slowed in October, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Retail sales rose a calendar adjusted 4.6 percent year-on-year in October, after a 5.0 percent gain in September.



Sales of non-food goods grew 6.2 percent annually in October and those of food, beverages and tobacco, and sales of automotive fuels in specialized stores rose by 3.6 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales advanced 3.4 percent from the same period last year after a 7.1 percent increase.



On month-on-month basis, the seasonally adjusted retail sales remained unchanged in October.



