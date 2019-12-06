

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's wholesale prices fell for the sixth straight month in November, data from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.



The wholesale price index fell 2.7 percent year-on-year in November, following a 2.8 percent decline in October.



Prices for waste and residual materials declined by 25.0 percent and other petroleum products fell 13.7 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for live animals, and watches and jewelry grew by 18.7 percent and 10.0 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices remained unchanged in November, after a 0.4 percent fall in the preceding month.



