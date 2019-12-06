

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Cons Airlines Group (IAG.L, BAIRY.PK, BAY.L) reported that its traffic in November, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, were up by 4.9 percent, while capacity measured in available seat kilometres rose by 1.0 percent. Passenger load factor was 83.9%, up 3.2 percentage points from prior year.



For the month of November, IAG carried approximately 8.7 million passengers, an increase of 4 percent from previous year.



For the year-to-date period, traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, were up by 5.5 percent, while capacity measured in available seat kilometres rose by 4.2 percent.



