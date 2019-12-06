

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bexco Enterprises, known as DaVinci, recalled around 3000 wooden Bailey bassinets for infants citing fall hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission or CPSC announced. The recall also includes about 290 units sold in Canada.



According to CPSC, the bassinet's support legs can break, posing a risk to babies. DaVinci initiated the recall after receiving 19 reports of the bassinet legs breaking. Meanwhile, the company has not received any reports of injuries.



The recall involves bassinets that were sold in four colors. These included gray with product number M0934G, espresso with number M0934Q, natural with number M0934N and white with number M0934W.



The products, manufactured in Taiwan, were sold online at Amazon, Buybuybaby, Target, JCPenny and other online retailers from August 2018 through September 2019 for about $110.



The Pico Rivera, California-based company urged the consumers to immediately stop using the recalled bassinets and contact the firm for a free repair kit.



In recent recalls related to kids' products, Crate and Barrel recalled 1,500 push walkers, noting that they can be damaged over time exposing sharp points and small parts. Dorel Juvenile Group USA recalled about 24,000 units of inclined sleepers as a precautionary measure after infant deaths were reported while using other inclined sleep products.



CPSC announced recently that T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods, all owned by TJX Companies, sold certain products after they were recalled between 2014 and 2019. These included rocking Sleepers recalled by Kids II, and Fisher Price's Inclined Sleeper Accessory for Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards as well as Rock 'n Play Sleepers.



