

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) has entered into definitive agreements to sell 13 of its 43 Shoppers Food & Pharmacy stores. In connection with these deals with three separate grocery operators, Shoppers intends to wind down operations at these locations. The company will also close four additional Shoppers stores by the end of January 2020.



'Today's announcement reflects progress on our commitment to reduce UNFI's retail footprint and marks another step toward transforming UNFI into North America's premier food wholesaler. We believe that exiting the retail business will further accelerate our business transformation and allow us to more appropriately allocate resources toward long-term growth initiatives,' said Steven Spinner, UNFI CEO.



