

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's trade deficit widened in October to its lowest level in five months, figures from the French Customs Office showed on Friday.



The trade deficit narrowed to EUR 4.730 billion from EUR 5.418 billion in the the previous month. Economists had forecast a deficit of EUR 4.800 billion.



The shortfall was the smallest since May, when the deficit was EUR 3.744 billion.



Exports grew 3.4 percent month-on-month and imports rose 1.5 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, exports increased 1.7 percent and imports gained 1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX