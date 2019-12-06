

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Job growth in the U.S. showed a substantial acceleration in the month of November, according to a closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday.



The report said non-farm payroll employment surged up by 266,000 jobs in November after climbing by an upwardly revised 156,000 jobs in October.



Economists had expected an increase of about 180,000 jobs compared to the addition of 128,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



With the stronger than expected job growth, the unemployment rate edged down to 3.5 percent in November from 3.6 percent in October. The unemployment rate was expected to remain unchanged.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX