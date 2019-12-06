

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's economic growth slowed further in the third quarter, preliminary data from the National Statistics Office showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product grew 5.5 percent year-on-year following a 7.1 percent increase in the previous quarter. The pace of growth has been slowing since the fourth quarter of last year.



In chain-linked volume terms, the economy grew 3.4 percent year-on-year after a 4.9 percent expansion in the second quarter. The rate of growth slowed for a third straight quarter.



Total final consumption expenditure increased 2.5 percent in volume terms, led by a 2 percent growth in household expenditure and a 4 percent rise in government expenditure.



Gross fixed capital formation rose 0.2 percent. Exports of goods and services increased by 3.6 percent and imports increased 1.0 percent.



