

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon is partnering with the National Football League to develop the technologies and solutions to improve player health and safety using the tech giant's cloud-computing services.



Amazon Web Services and the NFL will use data and analytics to jointly develop the 'Digital Athlete,' a platform that intends to improve player safety and treatment in the near term, and ultimately predict and prevent injury.



The Digital Athlete platform will create a computer simulation model of an NFL player that will be used to test different scenarios within the game environment without putting players to any risk.



The platform will use AWS's artificial intelligence or AI and machine learning services to develop new tools and develop better insights into player injuries.



It will specifically study the impact of a variety of factors such as game rules, equipment, and rehabilitation and recovery strategies on player injuries.



Over time, the partnership aims to develop the capability to predict the risk of player injuries before they happen.



'When we apply next-generation technology to advance player health and safety, everyone wins - from players to clubs to fans. The outcomes of our collaboration with AWS - and what we will learn about the human body and how injuries happen - could reach far beyond football,' said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.



The Digital Athlete will apply AWS's AI, machine learning and computer vision technologies, including Amazon Rekognition, to the NFL's data sets from various sources such as historical and current video feeds, player position, the choice of equipment and, playing surface.



AWS and the NFL will also collaborate to develop computer vision models using Amazon SageMaker, Amazon SageMaker Ground Truth, and Amazon Rekognition to help detect concussions and identify the forces that cause them.



Since 2017, the NFL has utilized AWS as its official cloud and ML provider for the NFL Next Gen Stats or NGS platform, which provides real-time location data, speed, and acceleration for every player during each game.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX