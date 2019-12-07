Customs union and Common Economic Space: European Pharma is aimed at Targeted Therapy

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2019 / The pharmaceutical market is rapidly growing and on the verge of breaking $1 trillion in market size by 2021. Within the industry, there are many niche segments and clinical trials to help solve some of the world's greatest medical diseases with pharmaceuticals and various forms of therapy.

So called magic bullets used as targeted therapies are therapeutic monoclonal antibodies (mAb). They have caught global attention for successfully using to bind to certain cells or proteins to stimulate a patient's immune system to attack those cells. Currently, research is underway to create antibodies that could aide in the process of curing diseases such as Alzhiemers and Ebola. This has resulted in a healthy market for these pharmaceuticals.

Therapeutic monoclonal antibodies have been successfully used in clinics for nearly 30 years. They are applied to treat a variety of diseases such as cancer, inflammation and autoimmune disorders. Currently, around 100 antibody-based drugs have been approved for clinics and their sales have exceeded $100 billion worldwide.

In 2007, eight of the 20 best-selling biotechnology drugs in the U.S. were therapeutic monoclonal antibodies. Globally, figures are similar for other markets as therapeutic monoclonal antibodies are becoming more heavily manufactured and used.

However, antibody-based medicines have limitations that affect their development, production and clinical use. Skyrocketing costs of getting a drug on the market, currently estimated at $2.5 billion, is one of the limitations preventing rapid development of promising antibody-based drug-candidates.

Other challenges include their poor bioavailability. They need to use high doses, they have short pharmacokinetic properties, low penetrance in tissues and poor distribution in the body. Also, issues during manufacturing include high production costs, stability of formulations, transport and storage that can lead to aggregation and protein denaturation.

More specifically, therapeutic antibodies must penetrate physical and physiological obstacles in order to reach their targets in organs, tissues and especially within cells.

Additionally, parenteral administration, need to use high doses and issues with biocompatibility are the major causes of adverse events, including cytokine release syndrome, which further inflate associated treatment costs and reduce the availability of antibody-based drugs to the general population.

One thing is clear, there is both a regulatory and general hope to create and maintain an extremely high-quality level for the mAbs being produced. The challenge will be doing this while maintaining low production costs and volume. Thankfully, technology has been rapidly improving and this is allowing manufacturers to keep up with demand as the industry and market for mAbs continues to mature.

One of the approach to improve current antibody treatment is an original biotechnological platform presented by Russian pharmaceutical company, Materia Medica Holding, at international conference EU-Russia in European Parliament. The platform allows the development of effective and safe antibody-based drugs as a new word in targeted therapy.

An international group of scientists from France, UK, USA, Norway and Russia in parallel with each other for more than 20 years developed the idea of Professor Oleg Epstein from Russia and came to common results that confirm it. Scientists met the members of the European Parliament and discussed the legislative future of Released-activity phenomenon and application prospective in medicine and technology.

Oleg Epstein explains that the developed platform is based on the technology of high dilution of material. It is complex technological (physical) processing of the substance, which leads to the appearance of products with a number of special properties, the most important of which is the ability to act on the starting substance. This effect can be used not only to create targeted drugs that modify biological targets and affect molecular processes in the body without toxic effects. It also can be used in technology to change the properties of certain compositions, for example, superconductors or piezoelectric elements, in nanotechnology and in electronics.

