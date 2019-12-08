

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan is scheduled to release a batch of data on Monday, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are final Q3 figures for gross domestic product, October numbers for current account and November data for bank lending and the eco watchers survey.



GDP is expected to have risen a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on quarter, marking an upward revision from last month's preliminary reading of 0.1 percent. The annual figure is expected to climb to 0.6 percent from 0.2 percent.



The current account balance is expected to show a surplus of 1,806.8 billion yen, up from 1,612.9 billion yen in September. The trade balance is tipped to se a surplus of 138.8 billion yen, up from 1.1 billion yen a month earlier. In October, overall bank lending was up 2.0 percent on year; excluding trusts, lending was up 2.2 percent.



The eco watchers survey for current conditions is expected to see a score of 39.7, up from 36.7 in October, while the outlook is tipped to rise to 44.6 from 43.7.



