

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.1 percent on year in November, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - coming in at 540.3 billion yen.



That follows the 2.0 percent increase in October.



Excluding trusts, bank lending advanced an annual 2.3 percent to 470.6 billion yen after gaining 2.2 percent a month earlier.



Lending from trusts gained 1.0 percent to 69.6 billion yen, while lending from foreign banks jumped 11.7 percent to 3.05 billion yen following the 10.5 percent spike in the previous month.



