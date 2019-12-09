

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's gross domestic product was bumped all the way up to a seasonally adjusted annualized 1.6 percent in the third quarter of 2019, the Cabinet Office said in Monday's revision.



That was a sharp upward move from the 0.2 percent gain originally reported last month for Q3.



On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, GDP was moved up to 0.4 percent from 0.1 percent in the preliminary reading.



Nominal GDP was knocked up to 0.6 percent on quarter from 0.3 percent, while the GDP deflator was unrevised at 0.6 percent.



