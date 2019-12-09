

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) announced changes in the Board of Directors and the Corporate Executive Committee of the company.



The company noted that Andreas Oeri ,70, will retire from the Board of Directors after 25 years in office with the Annual General Meeting in 2020. Jörg Duschmalé (35), representing the fifth generation of the company's founder's descendants, will stand for election as his successor.



The company said, after 18 years of service on the Board, that John Bell has also decided not to stand for re-election to the Board of Directors at the 2020 Annual General Meeting.



Roche will propose Patrick Frost (51), CEO of the Swiss Life Group, for election at the Annual General Meeting in 2020.



Gottlieb Keller (65), General Counsel, member of the Corporate Executive Committee, and Secretary to the Board of Directors, will retire at the end of March 2020.



The company appointed Claudia Böckstiegel (55), currently Head of Legal of the Diagnostics Division, to the position of General Counsel, and she will become a member of the Enlarged Corporate Executive Committee as of 1 April 2020.



Annette Luther (49), currently General Manager of Roche Diagnostics International AG in Rotkreuz, will succeed Gottlieb Keller as Secretary to the Board of Directors.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX