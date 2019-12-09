

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Tuesday release November numbers for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Consumer prices are tipped to have risen 4.4 percent, accelerating from 3.8 percent in October. Producer prices are called lower by an annual 1.5 percent after sliding 1.6 percent a month earlier.



Australia will see November results for the surveys of business confidence and conditions from NAB, as well as Q3 figures for house prices.



In October, business confidence was at +2, while conditions were at +3. House prices are tipped to have risen 1.5 percent on quarter and lost 4.6 percent on year after sliding 0.7 percent on quarter and 7.4 percent on year in the three months prior.



Japan will provide November data for money stock; M2 is expected to be unchanged at 2.5 percent and M3 is called steady at 2.1 percent.



The Philippines will release October trade data. In September, imports were worth $9.02 billion and exports were at $5.90 billion for a trade deficit of $3.12 billion.



Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Tuesday in observance of Constitution Day and will reopen on Wednesday.



