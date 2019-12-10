Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 10.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien
Goldexplorer expandiert! Gebiete direkt neben 800 Mio. schwerem Nachbar erworben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14Y6F ISIN: US02079K3059 Ticker-Symbol: ABEA 
Tradegate
09.12.19
21:55 Uhr
1.214,80 Euro
+3,60
+0,30 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.210,00
1.217,20
09.12.
1.212,20
1.214,60
09.12.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHABET
ALPHABET INC CL A Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALPHABET INC CL A1.214,80+0,30 %