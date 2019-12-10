

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - The consumer software company NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) has attracted deal interest from several companies including rival McAfee, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Among the options being considered is a combination with the Cybersecurity software firm McAfee, the reports said. McAfee is owned by Intel Corp. INTC and private-equity firms TPG and Thoma Bravo LLC.



McAfee joins Permira and Advent International Corp. as potential suitors for NortonLifeLock. The Journal previously reported that those private-equity firms had made a bid for the business.



