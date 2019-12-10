

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production fell for the second straight month in October, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production declined a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent month-on-month in October, following a 0.4 percent fall in September. Economists had expected a 0.2 percent decrease.



On a calendar and working-day adjusted basis, industrial production decreased 2.4 percent in October, following a 2.2 percent decline in the prior month. Economists had expected a 2.0 percent fall.



This was the biggest decrease since December last year, when production declined 5.7 percent.



Manufacturing output fell 2.7 percent annually in October and mining and quarrying production declined by 8.1 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production fell 2.4 percent annually in October, after a 0.9 percent rise in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX