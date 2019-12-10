

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday as uncertainty prevailed ahead of the U.S. tariff deadline on Chinese imports.



Investors also awaited the outcome of key central bank meetings this week and Thursday's general election in the U.K. for directional cues.



Spot gold edged up 0.25 percent to $1,465.26, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,469.45.



Washington is due to impose new tariff hikes on $160 billion of Chinese goods if the two sides fail to reach an accord before the Dec. 15 deadline.



China's assistant minister of commerce Ren Hongbin said Beijing is hoping negotiations can conclude on a trade deal before the new tariffs kick in this weekend.



A two-day meeting of the Federal Reserve concludes on Wednesday, with economists expecting no change in economic forecasts and the interest rate outlook.



Similarly, no surprises are expected on Thursday from the European Central Bank under the leadership of previous IMF head Christine Lagarde.



Britons will head to the polls on Thursday for a snap general election, which is expected to break an impasse over departure from the EU and London's future relationship with the trade bloc.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX