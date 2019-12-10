

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday see December results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In November, the index climbed 4.5 percent to a score of 97.0.



New Zealand will release November numbers for credit card spending; in October, overall spending was down 0.2 percent and retail spending was down 0.6 percent.



Japan will provide November figures for producer prices and Q4 data for the all industry and manufacturing indexes from BSI.



Producer prices are called flat on year and up 0.1 percent on month after sinking 0.4 percent on year and rising 1.1 percent on month in October. The BSI large all industry index was up 1.1 percent on quarter in the previous three months while the large manufacturing index fell 0.2 percent.



