Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 11.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien
Hammernews - jetzt ist es raus - renommierte Minen-Experten engagieren sich bei U.S. Gold!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HL9Z ISIN: US00206R1023 Ticker-Symbol: SOBA 
Tradegate
10.12.19
21:06 Uhr
34,370 Euro
-0,015
-0,04 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AT&T INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AT&T INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,185
34,395
10.12.
34,255
34,360
10.12.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AT&T
AT&T INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AT&T INC34,370-0,04 %