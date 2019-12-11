Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 11.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien
Hammernews - jetzt ist es raus - renommierte Minen-Experten engagieren sich bei U.S. Gold!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1ML7J ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1 Ticker-Symbol: VNA 
Xetra
10.12.19
17:35 Uhr
46,930 Euro
+0,370
+0,79 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX-30
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
VONOVIA SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VONOVIA SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,840
47,080
10.12.
46,900
47,070
10.12.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HEMBLA
HEMBLA AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HEMBLA AB19,960-0,94 %
VONOVIA SE46,930+0,79 %